Advertiser booked for giving forged docus to Thane civic body

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:15 IST
Advertiser booked for giving forged docus to Thane civic body

Thane Police has booked owner of an advertising firm for allegedly submitting forged documents to the city civic body to obtain its permission for putting up hoardings, an official said on Saturday.

The accused had allegedly submitted NOCs of two deceased persons, both brothers, the police official said.

A complaint was lodged by son of one of the deceased persons and the issue was also raised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena with the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The contract of the concerned advertiser has been cancelled, a TMC official said in a statement.

No arrest is made in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

