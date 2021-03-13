2 boys missing after taking dip in Hindon river

Left Menu

Two boys were rescued while two others are still missing after they went for a dip in the Hindon river near Kanha Upvan here on Saturday, police said.The rescued boys have been identified as Puneet 9 and Shamsher 11 while the missing children are Priyanshu 12 and Anshu 8.In the afternoon, the group of four boys from Karhera in the district went for a swim in the river.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:32 IST
Two boys were rescued while two others are still missing after they went for a dip in the Hindon river near Kanha Upvan here on Saturday, police said.

The rescued boys have been identified as Puneet (9) and Shamsher (11) while the missing children are Priyanshu (12) and Anshu (8).

In the afternoon, the group of four boys from Karhera in the district went for a swim in the river. They used go to there to play along the river banks every day. Yet, on Saturday, they went into the river to beat the heat.

Upon their cries for help, some locals who were present nearby jumped into the river and managed to rescue two of them. Sahibabad police called for local divers to lend support to the rescue operations.

CO Border (DSP) Alok Dubey told PTI that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service to save both the boys.

