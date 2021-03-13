Left Menu

Odisha cop suspended after skeleton found in seized car

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:42 IST
An assistant sub-inspector, who is also in-charge of a police outpost here, was suspended recently after a skeleton was recovered from a car parked on its premises, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Umashankar Dash told reporters that the remains of a middle- aged woman were found in a car that was seized two years ago in connection with a ganja smuggling case and had since been parked outside Janla outpost here.

The Behrampur Police, which had seized the car here, had sought to seek its release from Janla outpost in February, when the skeleton was found in the vehicle. A post-mortem at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar revealed that the deceased was a 45-year-old woman, who suffered from tuberculosis, the DCP said.

According to police sources, the skeleton had surfaced last month, but the matter was taken up by the authorities only recently after the media got a whiff about the incident and enquired about it.

