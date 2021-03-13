Left Menu

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank

Family members were heard screaming at the settlers, and subsequent pictures showed the father, Said Alayan, carried on a stretcher with a bloodied, bandaged face.Said was moderately injured and his wife, who recorded the images, suffered from a light injury, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 19:43 IST
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian family in West Bank
According to footage by B'Tselem, about 10 settlers, some of them masked and carrying batons, approached the Alayan family near the Mitzpe Yair settlement and threw rocks at them. Image Credit: ANI

A group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian family on Saturday near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli rights group said.

According to footage by B'Tselem, about 10 settlers, some of them masked and carrying batons, approached the Alayan family near the Mitzpe Yair settlement and threw rocks at them. Family members were heard screaming at the settlers, and subsequent pictures showed the father, Sa'id Alayan, carried on a stretcher with a bloodied, bandaged face.

Sa'id was moderately injured and his wife, who recorded the images, suffered from a light injury, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said. The family says it owns the land and they go there every Saturday, fearing the settlers will seize it to extend the outpost, which is built without the Israeli government's authorization, in southern Hebron. The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Palestinians view all settlements as illegal, and a major obstacle to their goal of creating an independent state that includes the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 war. The international community also largely views the settlements as illegal, and an impediment to peace.

Israel considers the West Bank to be the historical and biblical heartland of the Jewish people.

Many of the settler outposts have been established by religious nationalists who are hostile to the local Palestinian population. B'Tselem has reported a rise in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months and says the Israeli military often turns a blind eye.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People centric health system need of the hour:WHO chief scientist

Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said the need of the hour was a people-centric health system and countries investing more in research in the health sector.Delivering the keynote address at...

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like musta...

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the Assembly that the state almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors for a population of 12 crores.Pandey said that the state ha...

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021