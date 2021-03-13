Left Menu

HP high court's 'incomprehensible' verdict: SC says such orders do disservice to cause of accessible justice

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:03 IST
HP high court's 'incomprehensible' verdict: SC says such orders do disservice to cause of accessible justice

The Supreme Court has expressed its displeasure on the ''incomprehensible'' judgment of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and said such orders do ''disservice to the cause of ensuring accessible and understandable justice to citizens''.

The top court said judgments are intended to convey the reasoning and process of thought which leads to the final conclusion of the adjudicating forum.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, which was dealing with an appeal filed by the State Bank of India and others in a matter arising out of the disciplinary action against an employee, stayed the order of the high court and said no coercive action be taken against the bank and others as per the award of Central Government Industrial Tribunal (CGIT).

''We are constrained to observe that the language in the judgment of the high court is incomprehensible. Judgments are intended to convey the reasoning and process of thought which leads to the final conclusion of the adjudicating forum,'' the bench said in its order passed on Friday.

The top court, which issued notice to the employee against whom disciplinary action was taken, said the reasons set out in the judgment of the division bench of the high court dated November 27, 2020 dismissing the petition filed by SBI and others under Article 226 of the Constitution, ''span over 18 pages but are incomprehensible''.

It said, ''The purpose of writing a judgment is to communicate the basis of the decision not only to the members of the Bar, who appear in the case and to others to whom it serves as a precedent but above all, to provide meaning to citizens who approach courts for pursuing their remedies under the law.'' The bench further said, ''Such orders of the high court as in the present case do dis-service to the cause of ensuring accessible and understandable justice to citizens.'' ''Since the high court has affirmed the award of the CGIT, we have been able to arrive at an understanding of the basic facts from the order which was challenged before the HC,'' the bench said. It noted that the CGIT, while coming to the conclusion that the first charge of misconduct against the respondent was proved, interfered with the penalty of dismissal only on the ground that it was harsh and disproportionate to the misconduct and hence, the penalty of dismissal was modified to that of compulsory retirement.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the petitioners (SBI and others) submitted that the findings of the CGIT would indicate that the charge of misconduct involved a serious act of indiscipline. He said the other charges also stand established. The bench said, ''Prima facie, in our view, a serious act of misconduct stands established from the evidentiary findings contained in paragraphs…of the award of the CGIT. We are inclined to issue notice for this reason and for an additional reason as well.'' The SC said from the record of the court, more particularly the award of the CGIT, it emerges that though a serious charge of misconduct was held to be established against the respondent (employee), it has been interfered with and the high court has dismissed the petition (filed by SBI and others) under Article 226. It listed the matter for further hearing after six weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People centric health system need of the hour:WHO chief scientist

Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO Soumya Swaminathan on Saturday said the need of the hour was a people-centric health system and countries investing more in research in the health sector.Delivering the keynote address at...

MP CM meets Tomar; seeks more urea, procurement under PSS

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and sought higher allocation of urea fertiliser for forthcoming kharif season and procurement of rabi crops like musta...

Bihar has 1,19,000 doctors for 12 crore population: Health Minister

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey told the Assembly that the state almost fulfils the World Health Organisation WHO recommended doctor-population ratio as it has 1,19,000 doctors for a population of 12 crores.Pandey said that the state ha...

Karnataka sex scandal:Case of extortion and conspiracy registered against unknown people on Jarkiholi's complaint

The Bengaluru police on Saturday registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on a complaint by BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as minister following allegations of sexual harassment against him.Inste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021