Palestinians, Arab League, condemn Czech Jerusalem office

Palestinians, Arab League, condemn Czech Jerusalem officeReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:37 IST
The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republic's opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem, calling it a violation of international law.
The Czech Republic opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. The inauguration was attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
(Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
