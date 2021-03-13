BJP booth committee president stabbed to death in Assam

A BJP booth committee president was stabbed to death in Assam's Tinsukia district by one person, who has already been arrested, police said on Saturday.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place on Friday night at No 1 Doomdooma Nagaon village under Bordumsa police station of the district.

After a minor altercation, one Jay Chandra Gogoi several times stabbed BJP member Deba Gogoi, who died of the injury, police said.

The accused was later arrested and further investigation is on, he added.

Meanwhile, the Tinsukia Information and Public Relations Officer said in a statement that there is no political angle in the murder and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

''As per preliminary reports, the incident took place due to family feud,'' the official release said.

Meanwhile, BJP Assam President Ranjeet Kumar Dass condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprit.

The deceased was the president of the committee of the No 20 booth of Burhidihing Gaon panchayat under the Margherita Assembly constituency, which is going for polls in the first phase on March 27.

