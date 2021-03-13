Two held with heroin in Jammu

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 70 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession here on Saturday, police said.

Devi Dass, a resident of Kathua, and Javed Ahmad of Poonch were moving in a private car when they were intercepted by police near Panama chowk, leading to the recovery of the narcotic substance, a police official said.

He said the duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on.

