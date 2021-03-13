Rajasthan: Army jawan killed in accident

An army jawan was killed when the truck in which he was travelling overturned after colliding with a vehicle here on Saturday, police said.

Two people were injured in the incident that occurred in Basanpeer village and they were admitted to a hospital in Jaisalmer, police said.

Advertisement

Army officials have reached the spot to take stock of the situation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)