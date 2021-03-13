Encounter between security forces, militants in Shopian

Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) An encounter broke out Saturday between militants and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning in Rawalpora area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

Advertisement

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)