Left Menu

Climate activist Disha Ravi wonders when it became crime to think of environment

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:25 IST
Climate activist Disha Ravi wonders when it became crime to think of environment
''My actions were pronounced guilty -- not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs,'' Ravi lamented. Image Credit: ANI

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest and released on bail later, wondered on Saturday when it became a crime to think of sustenance on earth.

''Locked in my cell, I wondered when it became a crime to think the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs,'' the 22-year-old activist from Bengaluru said in her four-page statement posted on Twitter.

Wondering why were millions paying the ultimate price for the greed of a few hundred, Ravi said the human race would be inching closer to its own expiry ''if we did not act in time to stop the endless consumption and greed.'' The activist claimed during her arrest her autonomy was violated and her photographs were splashed all over the news.

''My actions were pronounced guilty -- not in the court of law, but on flat screens by seekers of TRPs,'' Ravi lamented.

Expressing her gratitude to the people who came out in her support and fought her case pro bono (term usually refers to services that are rendered by a professional for free or at a lower cost), she said the past few days had been painful.

''I was lucky enough to have excellent pro bono legal assistance but what of all those who do not? What of all those still in jail whose stories are not marketable? What of the marginalised that are not worthy of your screen time?'' Ravi argued.

Underlining that truth, no matter how long it took, always revealed itself, the activist quoted Soni Sori, an activist from the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, who said, ''We are threatened every day, our voices crushed; but we will continue to fight.'' Ravi, who hails from Bengaluru, was arrested on charges of sedition by the Delhi police on February 16.

She was arrested for allegedly sharing and editing a document intended to amplify the protests against the new farm laws.

The 'toolkit' a common term used by social activists for campaign material was also tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

In its order granting Ravi bail on February 23, a Delhi court said there was nothing on record to suggest that Ravi ''subscribed to any secessionist idea''.

''The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments,'' the court order read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021