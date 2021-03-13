Rs 2 cr worth gold ornaments seized by election dept officials

Gold ornaments worth Rs two crore have been seized from a vehicle by election department officials at the border village of Gorimedu here, a senior official said.

The vehicle, coming from neighouring Tamil Nadu, was intercepted by the flying squad of the election department on Friday night and checks revealed it to be carrying the ornaments without proper documents, Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told PTI.

Advertisement

The same day, Rs 50 lakh cash was seized from a vehicle in Karaikal and 3,700 litres of rectified spirit worth Rs 17 lakh, in Puducherry, he said The vehiclehas been impounded and a probe was on, he said.

The seizures were effected in the run up to the assembly polls, to be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)