PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:35 IST
As court denies bail to police officer Waze, BJP seeks his suspension

With a sessions court denying interim bail to Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the murder case of Mansukh Hiran, the opposition BJP on Saturday demanded that he be suspended from the state police force.

''API Waze would not have approached court had he been innocent. This means that there must be some valid reasons why the session court has rejected Waze's anticipatory bail,'' Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said in a statement.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said Waze seems to have realised that he might become a scapegoat like some officers in the past.

The sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday refused to grant interim bail to Waze, noting that there was prima facie evidence and material against him.

Waze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

On February 25, a Scorpio was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside.

Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

