BSF organises eye screening camp for border residents in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:37 IST
Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said the camp was held with the assistance of the centre for eyesight at Border Outpost Octroi under the shadow of the recently inaugurated 131-feet national flag in Suchetgarh block of R S Pura sector. Image Credit: ANI

Over 300 border residents on Saturday attended a free eye screening camp organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the International Border (IB) here, an officer of the border guarding force said.

Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said the camp was held with the assistance of the centre for eyesight at Border Outpost Octroi under the shadow of the recently inaugurated 131-feet national flag in Suchetgarh block of R S Pura sector.

"During this medical camp, Dr Srishty Sen and her team examined a total of 311 civilians from various border villages. Free medicines were also distributed among the patients," Sandhu, who is also the public relations officer of the force, said. He said the medical camp was part of a series of such camps organised by the BSF to foster a close bond with the border population.

"This camp was an outcome of the interaction of Inspector General of BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal, with the border villagers wherein they requested for such a facility," he said. He said the villagers deeply appreciated and thanked the BSF and requested more such camps in the future.

