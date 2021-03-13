Left Menu

Guj: 3 use dark web-sourced card data, buy items worth Rs 2 cr

Parmar received ID and passwords of the dark web from two persons in Karachi in Pakistan using Telegram messenger app for which he paid in bitcoins, said a crime branch official.Parmar came in touch with Ziya Mustafa and Saddam HV from Karachi in Pakistan through Telegram App. He got credit and debit card data from them.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:46 IST
Three people were arrested for allegedly making online purchases worth Rs 2 crore using data of credit and debit cards of US and Canadian citizens they obtained from the dark web, Gujarat police officials said on Saturday.

Harshvardhan Parmar, Kalpesh Singha and Mohit Lalvani bought gold coins, phones, electronic items etc and then sold them on other online platforms for profit, officials said.

''Parmar made online purchases worth Rs 70 lakh, Singha Rs 70 lakh, and Lalvani Rs 60 lakh using the stolencredit and debit card data. Parmar received ID and passwords of the dark web from two persons in Karachi in Pakistan using Telegram messenger app for which he paid in bitcoins,'' said a crime branch official.

''Parmar came in touch with Ziya Mustafa and Saddam HV from Karachi in Pakistan through Telegram App. He got credit and debit card data from them. He shared the card data like numbers, CVV, expiry dates etc with the two other accused. For online purchases, the three obtained SIM cards from other states by offering incomplete personal information,'' he added.

Parmar made purchases online from a mobile phone number originating from Odisha, the official explained.

They were arrested under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, as well as Information Technology Act provisions, he added.

