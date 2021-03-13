Left Menu

Man, wife and three children found hanging at home in Bihar

PTI | Supaul | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:47 IST
Five members of a family -- man, wife and their three children -- were found hanging from the ceiling of their house here on Saturday in what appeared to be a case of suicide abetted by economic hardship and social isolation, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, the incident took place at Gaddi village in the district, and neighbours, who found out about the extreme step taken by Misri Lal Sah (50), his 44- year-old wife, and two daughters and a son -- aged between nine and 14 years -- informed the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem, besides summoning forensic experts for conducting investigations, Supal Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar stated.

Kumar, after gathering information from the neighbours, said Sah used to sell coal for a living and his family led a secluded existence since their elder daughter married outside the caste two-and-a half years ago, which resulted in social ostracism.

The family members rarely ventured out of the house, which had resulted in economic hardships, and some of the villagers have claimed that Sah was last seen moving out a week ago, the SP said, adding that further investigations were underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

