Left Menu

Wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:50 IST
Wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police
The accused, Kamal Gehlot, fired three rounds while the police fired back two rounds in self-defence following which he sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added. Image Credit: ANI

A 21-year-old criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested following a shootout with a police team in west Delhi's Bakkarwala area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accused, Kamal Gehlot, fired three rounds while the police fired back two rounds in self-defence following which he sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, they added.

He is an active member of the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang and was wanted in a 2020 murder case of a property dealer named Vikas Mehta lodged at the Mohan Garden police station, police said.

On Friday, police said they got a tip-off that the accused would come to the Mohan Garden area in a car. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, they said. ''A shootout took place in the early hours of Saturday between a police team and Gehlot in which he got injured,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

One pistol with two live rounds and one revolver loaded with four live rounds were recovered from his possession along with the car, he said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused killed an Uttam Nagar-based property dealer named Mehta to take revenge from him for hatching a conspiracy to kill his uncle Parveen Gehlot, who was a member of the Manjit Mahal-Pradeep Solanki gang, he said.

His uncle was engaged in grabbing properties illegally with the help of gang members. There was a property dispute between Parveen and Pardeep Solanki following which, Vikas Dalal, who was a sharpshooter of their gang, killed Parveen in May 2019 on the directions of Solanki. However, Dalal was also killed in the incident, the officer said.

After his uncle was killed, Kamal decided to take revenge but was arrested in two robbery cases. He was lodged in Tihar jail where he joined Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali, a rival gang of Manjeet Mahal and Pradeep Solanki gang, police said. After coming out of jail, he killed Vikas Mehta by shooting him in the head thrice. He also took pictures after murdering him, the officer added.

Pawan Gehlot, who is the father of accused Kamal Gehlot has already been arrested for conspiring to murder Mehta, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...

Air Corps helicopter vaccine drop brings relief to tiny Irish island

The Air Corps pilots landed their helicopter on the tiny Irish island of Arranmore just before lunch on Thursday and handed over their precious cargo of COVID-19 vaccines to Dr. Kevin Quinn and his grinning daughter Aoife. The arrival of fi...

Palestinians and Arab League condemn opening of Czech Jerusalem office

The Palestinian Authority and the Arab League on Saturday condemned the Czech Republics opening of a diplomatic office in Jerusalem as a violation of international law. Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is locate...

Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday. In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021