Maha: Cop booked for raping and duping woman

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:53 IST
A police inspector from Nagpur in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly raping a 45-year-old widow and duping her of Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, a resident of Gittikhadan area in the city, became friends with the inspector through social media in 2019, the official said.

The two exchanged their mobile phone numbers and started chatting.

As per the complainant, the inspector emotionally blackmailed her stating that his wife is sick and married her on November 8, 2020 in a temple in Amravati district.

The complainant stated that the inspector shot her obscene pictures and took Rs one lakh from her for treatment of his wife.

The inspector also took away gold ornaments of the woman worth Rs 3 lakh, the FIR said.

The police inspector has been suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

