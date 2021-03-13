Hooch tragedy: Excise inspector, two cops suspended

Left Menu

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:58 IST
An Excise Department inspector, a police sub-inspector and two constables were suspended after two labourers died and 19 others were taken ill of illicit liquor consumption in a Fathepur district village early this week, an official said on Saturday.

''Two labourers had died and 19 others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor at Bhuli village under Ghazipur police station on Wednesday,” Fatehpur District Magistrate Apurva Dubey said.

“In this connection, Excise Inspector Sandeep Kumar and a constable have been suspended,” she added.

''Initial investigations point to the sale of illicit liquor. SI Brijesh Kumar Mathur and Head Constable Dharmendra too have been suspended,” Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal said.

“A report on the role of the Ghazipur police station SHO too has been sought from the Jafarganj circle officer. The action against the SHO will be taken if the report indicts him,” he added.

Ghazipur police station’s Kamlesh Pal said the reason for the death of the two labourers is not clear in the post-mortem report.

''The doctors have preserved the viscera for investigation,'' he added.

A total of 21 labourers, engaged for laying the roof of a house in Bhuli village, were taken ill on Wednesday night after consuming illicit liquor, Fatehpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pramod Jha had said on Friday. Two labourers, identified as Shivbhola Paswan, 40, and Motilal, 50, died on Thursday and Friday respectively, Jha had said, Paswan died while being taken to hospital on Thursday while Motilal died while undergoing treatment in a Fatehpur government hospital.

Other 19 are undergoing treatment ina Kanpur hospital, he had said. PT CORR NAV RAX RAX

