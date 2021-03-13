Rajasthan man, woman kill themselves by hanging from tree

A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves in Rajasthan's Churu district by hanging from a tree, police said Saturday, suspecting the two were in a relationship. The incident happened in Jeevandesar Ki Rohi of Sardarshahar tehsil, they said. The man has been identified as 24-year-old Kaluram, while the woman is a juvenile. The two bodies were handed over to the respective families after post-mortem, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)