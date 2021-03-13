J-K: Overground worker of militant outfit arrested in Doda
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint Cordon-and-Search-Operation, has arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) of a militant outfit from the Bikhiryan area of Doda.ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:42 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint Cordon-and-Search-Operation, has arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) of a militant outfit from the Bikhiryan area of Doda. "The OGW has been identified as Firdous Ahmed. The police have recovered three Chinese pistols, 15 Chinese rounds, five magazines, and a silencer from Ahmed's house," Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Doda Raj Kumar said on Saturday.
"During interrogation, it was found that arrested person was active in militancy since last seven months," Kumar said. Ahmed is perusing a post-graduation in journalism from Kashmir University.
"For the first time, a terrorist has been arrested with three pistols and a silencer which is used for targeted killings," the SP informed. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
