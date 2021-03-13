Left Menu

J-K: Overground worker of militant outfit arrested in Doda

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint Cordon-and-Search-Operation, has arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) of a militant outfit from the Bikhiryan area of Doda.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:42 IST
J-K: Overground worker of militant outfit arrested in Doda
Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Doda Raj Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint Cordon-and-Search-Operation, has arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) of a militant outfit from the Bikhiryan area of Doda. "The OGW has been identified as Firdous Ahmed. The police have recovered three Chinese pistols, 15 Chinese rounds, five magazines, and a silencer from Ahmed's house," Superintendent of Police (Operations) of Doda Raj Kumar said on Saturday.

"During interrogation, it was found that arrested person was active in militancy since last seven months," Kumar said. Ahmed is perusing a post-graduation in journalism from Kashmir University.

"For the first time, a terrorist has been arrested with three pistols and a silencer which is used for targeted killings," the SP informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Congo Republic on Saturday has signed two mining conventions with Congos Sangha Mining to exploit iron ore on licenses the government withdrew last year from Australian miners Sundance and Equatorial Resources, and Nevis-registered Avima. T...

Haryana Speaker forms panel over state's agri produce marketing act

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has constituted a five-member committee over the states agriculture produce marketing act.The five-member committee comprises MLAs Kiran Choudhary and B B Batra from the Congress, Abhe Singh Yadav and Sudhir...

J&K police arrests 2 from Rajasthan for online fraud

The Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said it has arrested two people from Rajasthan in a case related to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1 lakh from the account of a person here. Ahmed Khan and Bilal were arrested from their reside...

IHM Srinagar re-starts tourism course after COVID lockdown

Institute of Hotel Management IHM Srinagar has re-started its tourism course after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19 induced shutdown. The tourism course needs practical learning and the same was impossible during the online c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021