Nagpur: 4 cops suspended for poor work after stab victim dies

On March 9, Bhaiyyalal Bais 64 was stabbed and severely wounded by an unidentified person in Gorewada ground, and a probe found that sub inspector Amol Lakde as well as constables Roshan Yadav, Rahul Botre and Sanjay Pandey had neglected their duties, the official said.Pandey found Bais battling for life and alerted the control room.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 22:51 IST
Four Nagpur policemen were placed under suspension for not putting in enough efforts at the scene of a stabbing crime, resulting in the death of a man who was lying there severely injured, an official said on Saturday.

On March 9, Bhaiyyalal Bais (64) was stabbed and severely wounded by an unidentified person in Gorewada ground, and a probe found that sub inspector Amol Lakde as well as constables Roshan Yadav, Rahul Botre and Sanjay Pandey had neglected their duties, the official said.

''Pandey found Bais battling for life and alerted the control room. PSI Lakde told Yadav and Botre to reach the spot. However, they came back saying they could not find the injured person there,'' he said.

Some others later rushed Bais to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, he added.

Incidentally, the man who stabbed Bais is yet to be apprehended.

