Fire at matches unit in Sivakasi kills one, injures 3

Virudhunagar, Mar 13 (PTI): One worker was killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out due to friction at a colour matches-manufacturing unit in Sivakasi near here on Saturday.

Puduraja (40), among the four injured workers rushed to the Government Hospital, succumbed to burns, police said.

The injured, including a woman, all aged 50-55, are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The fire had partly damaged the chemical-dipping room in which the workers were making the colour matches for children, they said.

The blaze occurred due to friction of chemicals. Even before the staff could realise and respond to the disaster, the flames engulfed the entire room, choking the workers, a senior police official said.

The fire and rescue services personnel doused the flames and rescued the trapped workers.

A case has been registered, the police said.

In February, six people died in an explosion at a firecracker factory near here. More than ten sheds where chemicals had been stored were razed to the ground in the mishap.

Earlier that month, about 15 workers were killed and over 30 injured when an explosion ripped through a fireworks factory near Sattur in the southern district.

