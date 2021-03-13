Left Menu

J&K: Muslim bodies condemn Waseem Rizvi for filing PIL in SC against some verses of Quran

It is the fountainhead that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony it said.National Conference president Farooq Abdullah termed Rizvis action as abominable, saying the Quran is the incorruptible and unchangeable word of Allah.Almighty has taken the responsibility to protect the Holy Quran and not even a letter or punctuation in it will change.

An amalgam of Muslim religious bodies on Saturday condemned the ''mischievous and malicious'' agenda of Waseem Rizvi, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against some verses of the Holy Quran.

Jammu & Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), which includes over a dozen religious organisations, said that it is a deliberate move, aimed at provoking Muslims and feeding into the agenda of Islamophobes.

"By such mischief, people like Rizvi seek publicity, and score brownie points to get close to the power corridors,'' the MMU said in a statement.

''Qur'an does not preach violence or hatred against anyone. It is the fountainhead that promotes humanity, love, unity and harmony " it said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah termed Rizvi's action as abominable, saying the Quran is the incorruptible and unchangeable word of Allah.

''Almighty has taken the responsibility to protect the Holy Quran and not even a letter or punctuation in it will change. It is the incorruptible and unchangeable word of Almighty Allah,'' he said.

"The petition should not be entertained; on the contrary strict action should be taken against him for hurting the sentiments of Muslims living across the globe. Such monstrous and despicable plots are aimed to hurt the dignity and unity of Muslim Ummah,'' he said.

''I urge the judiciary to take suo moto cognizance of the nefarious designs of the petitioner under the relevant provisions of law for deliberately and maliciously hurting the sentiments of Muslims across the globe," Abdullah added.

