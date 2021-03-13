Left Menu

NLFT self-styled commander arrested

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:49 IST
NLFT self-styled commander arrested

A self-styled commander of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) was arrested on Saturday from Aizawl based on inputs provided by the Tripura Police, Director General of Police VS Yadav said.

The DGP said the insurgent leader would be produced before a local court in Aizawl on Sunday and a team of Tripura Police would seek transit remand from the Mizoram court.

The self-styled NLFT commander Parimal Debbarma was found taking 'special interest' in the elections to the 30- member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) slated to be held on April 6.

''We found this faction was taking special interest in the TTADC elections. We have also come to know some leaders of a national party are in touch with the ultras'', Yadav said, adding that all such leaders would be interrogated based on the progress of the investigation.

Debbarma had surrendered to police and laid down arms in 2014, but fled to Bangladesh again in 2017 after murdering one person at Takarjala area in West Tripura district.

Debbarma rebuilt a group of his own called NLFT (Parimal Debbarma).

Yadav said, eight cases were registered against the outfit including extortions, especially in bordering areas of Tripura.

The NLFT was declared banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 1997.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese island in middle of Atlantic close to COVID-19 herd immunity - doctor

The small, lush green Portuguese island of Corvo, home to around 400 people, has vaccinated most of its population against COVID-19 and will soon reach herd immunity, according to its only doctor. Theres an atmosphere of celebration in Corv...

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, an agency ...

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts. Patience, though, has grown thin. The states two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New Yorks c...

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021