Left Menu

Two arrested over death of woman after 'fall' from fourth floor

A 35-year-old man was arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly killing a woman following an argument between them over money in northwest Delhis Subhash Place, police said on Saturday.The 22-year-old deceased was a resident of Jharkhand and had come to Delhi just a few days ago for work and had contacted Mukesh who used to supply maids in households here, police said.The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the police were informed that a woman had fallen from the fourth floor of a house in Shakurpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 23:58 IST
Two arrested over death of woman after 'fall' from fourth floor

A 35-year-old man was arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly killing a woman following an argument between them over money in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place, police said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old deceased was a resident of Jharkhand and had come to Delhi just a few days ago for work and had contacted Mukesh who used to supply maids in households here, police said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, following which the police were informed that a woman had “fallen” from the fourth floor of a house in Shakurpur. Upon reaching the spot, the police took the injured woman to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

After the incident, Mukesh, along with his family and accomplice Jiten (20), left his house in Shakurpur in his car. The duo, however, was arrested by the police from Lucknow-Agra Highway, they said.

On analysing CCTV footage and further examination of the residents of the locality, it was revealed that after the women had “fallen” from the fourth floor, prime suspect Mukesh lifted her on his shoulders and abandoned her at a nearby place.

Thereafter, he, his family and accomplice fled away from the spot in the white car, after covering the blood stains with sand, said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A murder case was registered and on the basis of technical surveillance and local intelligence, it was found that Mukesh and Jiten were going to the former’s native Mirjapur village in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, she said.

A team was deployed to nab the accused persons from the Lucknow-Agra Highway and in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, they succeeded in intercepting the suspects and arrested Mukesh and Jiten from near a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Highway, she added.

“During preliminary investigation, it was found that Mukesh works as an agent who supplies maids and house helps. The victim came to his residence a few days back for placement purpose and apparently some arguments took place between them over payment and that triggered the incident,'' the DCP said, adding further investigation of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

S.Korea reports 3-week high 490 coronavirus cases

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese island in middle of Atlantic close to COVID-19 herd immunity - doctor

The small, lush green Portuguese island of Corvo, home to around 400 people, has vaccinated most of its population against COVID-19 and will soon reach herd immunity, according to its only doctor. Theres an atmosphere of celebration in Corv...

Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze after 12-hour quizzing

The National Investigation Agency NIA arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of an explosive-laden vehicle near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, an agency ...

How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to wait for the facts. Patience, though, has grown thin. The states two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, and most of the other 29 members of New Yorks c...

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021