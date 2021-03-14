J&K: ACB attaches properties worth crores of govt official in Udhampur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday attached properties worth crores of rupees belonging to a government official in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. A residence and banquet hall in Udhampur belonging to Rakesh Kumar Pargal, the then chief supervisor, Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse and former in-charge of vigilance squad in Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs were attached, a spokesperson of the ACB said. He said this is in addition to the earlier attachment by ACB of Dogri Haveli, Udhampur.

Pargal, who is also facing a probe into misappropriation of Rs 260 crore on account of the cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills in another case, was earlier arrested by ACB.

Advertisement

The spokesperson said he was initially appointed as a daily wager in September 1984 in tehsil supply office in Chenani and remained under suspension with effect from June 26, 2009, to September 19, 2012, for his alleged involvement in a case registered under various sections of prevention of corruption act and Ranbir Penal Code, which is still under trial in the court of special judge, anti-corruption Udhampur. He said a preliminary inquiry found that Pargal had amassed huge assets in the form of immovable and moveable properties disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices. Accordingly, a case was registered last year in Police Station ACB Udhampur against him, the spokesperson said, adding searches were conducted during which 285 grams of gold, incriminating material and documents were seized. Some accounts and lockers were also frozen after being found suspicious, the spokesperson said.

He said Pargal is also involved in a separate case registered in Police Station ACB Doda regarding misappropriation of Rs 260 crore on account of the cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills and was arrested in this case. During the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said it was found that the accused by indulging in corrupt and illegal activities has raised a banquet hall worth crores of rupees on nearly one acre of land and a three-storey residential building worth crores at Rakh Badali in Udhampur.

The banquet hall and residential buildings were attached by the ACB under section 8-B of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. The investigation also revealed that after his suspension was revoked in another case registered against him in 2009, he was appointed in the enforcement squad and vigilance squad in Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, which indicates his deep nexus with other accused officials and people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)