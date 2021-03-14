2 dead as motorbike hits road divider

A 20-year-old man and his friend died on Saturday after their motorbike hit a road divider in Delhi's Dwarka, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sumit and Vikas, they said.

The incident took place Saturday evening near a powerhouse in Dwarka sector-1, police said, adding three men were on the motorcycle when it hit the divider.

Police said they found the two-wheeler in accidental state and two broken helmets were also lying on the road. After the accident, the three were shifted to nearby hospitals in CAT ambulance, a senior police officer said, adding there was no eyewitnesses at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the DDU hospital informed that Sumit, a resident of Najafgarh, was brought dead there. His surviving friend, Vinit stated that Sumit came to their house to meet him and his brother Vikas. After the meeting, Vinit and his brother Vikas took Sumit on their bike to drop him at Dwarka. Vikas was driving the motorcycle. After crossing the power house, their motorcycle collided with the divider.

Vinit’s brother, Vikas, died during the course of treatment at Manipal Hospital, he said.

