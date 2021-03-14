UP: Man booked for killing 25-yr-old son over financial dispute

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly killing his 25-year-old son over a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday. Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Ashok Kumar said Mohammad Saleem, a resident of Ghasiyaranpur locality under Nanpara Police Station had a dispute with his son Mohammad Kamil over money and property, and he beat him up using a stick on Thursday.

Kamil was admitted to a government hospital in Nanpara from where he was referred to Bahraich district hospital but succumbed to injuries, police said.

Advertisement

The post-mortem report states head injury as the cause of death, Kumar said, adding that Saleem has been detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)