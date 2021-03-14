Left Menu

Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity, PM Johnson says

Britain needs to boost its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said before the publication of a national security review next week. "Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago," Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 04:00 IST
Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity, PM Johnson says

Britain needs to boost its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said before the publication of a national security review next week.

"Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago," Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday. Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.

"The review will set out the importance of cyber technology to our way of life - whether it's defeating our enemies on the battlefield, making the internet a safer place or developing cutting-edge tech to improve people's lives," Johnson's office said. In 2019, Britain spent $59 billion, or 2.1% of national income, on defence, more than any other large European country but far below the 3.5% of income spent by the United States.

Britain has invested heavily in costly aircraft carriers in recent years and maintains nuclear weapons, but its ground forces have shrunk since the Cold War ended. Some British media have reported that the review will call for the number of army personnel to be reduced by a further 12,500 to around 70,000.

The defence ministry said on Saturday that talk of cuts "at this stage is speculation". Johnson said the National Cyber Force - including spies, defence officials and scientists - would have a permanent base in northern England as the government tries to boost regional development outside London.

The NCF targets threats including foreign air defence systems and the mobile phones of people the government views as serious criminals or terrorists. It was created last year alongside a dedicated army regiment focused on cyber warfare. In 2016 a National Cyber Security Centre was set up to advise the government and public on how to reduce the risk of cyber-attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London police criticised for clashes at vigil for murdered woman

Adds London Mayor and Priti Patel By Sonia Elks and Zoe TabaryLONDON, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - London police faced criticism on Saturday and calls for investigations after clashing with crowds at a memorial for murder victim Sa...

Soccer-FA Cup final among pilot events for return of fans to British sport

The FA Cup final at Londons Wembley Stadium and the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield are among a group of events being lined up as pilots to pave the way for the return of large crowds to stadiums this summer....

Britain must boost cyber-attack capacity, PM Johnson says

Britain needs to boost its capacity to conduct cyber attacks on foreign enemies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said before the publication of a national security review next week.Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and f...

Golf-World number one Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

World number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday he did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team for this summers Tokyo Olympics and will instead focus on the PGA Tour. Johnson, who said he had not given the Olympics much t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021