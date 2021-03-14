Left Menu

Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta

The civilian leader of Myanmars government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a revolution to oust the military that seized power in last months coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven.

PTI | Mandalay | Updated: 14-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 09:38 IST
Myanmar civilian leader vows 'revolution' against junta
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The civilian leader of Myanmar's government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a "revolution" to oust the military that seized power in last month's coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar's ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, addressed the public on Saturday for the first time since the February 1 military takeover. "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close," he said in a video posted on the shadow government's website and social media.

"In order to form a federal democracy, which all ethnic brothers who have been suffering various kinds of oppressions from the dictatorship for decades really desired, this revolution is the chance for us to put our efforts together,'' he said. He added: "We will never give up to an unjust military but we will carve our future together with our united power. Our mission must be accomplished." At the end of the message he flashed a three-finger salute that has become a symbol of resistance to the military rule.

Earlier Saturday, security forces opened fire at demonstrators, killing four in Mandalay, the second biggest city, two in Pyay in south-central Myanmar, and one in Twante, a suburb of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city. Details of all seven deaths were posted on multiple social media accounts, some accompanied by photos of the victims.

The actual death toll is likely to be higher, as police apparently seized some bodies, and some of the victims suffered serious gunshot wounds that doctors and nurses working at makeshift clinics will be hard-pressed to treat. Many hospitals are occupied by security forces, and as a result are boycotted by medical personnel and shunned by protesters.

The independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said last week that credible reports indicated at least 70 people had died so far, and cited growing evidence of crimes against humanity by the military. Other unofficial but carefully compiled tallies put the number of deaths since the coup at around 90.

Saturday's killings did not faze demonstrators in Yangon who crowded a downtown commercial area past the official 8 pm curfew to hold a mass candlelight vigil and sing about their cause. The mostly young protesters rallied at an intersection where they usually gather for daytime protests.

After-dark rallies was also held in Mandalay and elsewhere.

Reports on social media also said three people were shot dead Friday night in Yangon, where residents for the past week have been defying the curfew to come out onto the streets.

The nighttime protests may reflect a more aggressive approach to self-defense that has been advocated by some protesters. Police had been aggressively patrolling residential neighbourhoods at night, firing into the air and setting off stun grenades as part of intimidation. They have also been carrying out targeted raids, taking people from their homes with minimal resistance. In at least two known cases, the detainees died in custody within hours of being hauled away.

Another possible indication of heightened resistance emerged Saturday with photos posted online of a railway bridge said to have been damaged by an explosive charge.

The bridge was described as connecting the rail line from Mandalay to Myitkyina, the capital of the northern state of Kachin. The photos show damage to part of a concrete support.

No one took responsibility for the action, which could be seen as support for the nationwide strike of state railway workers, part of the civil disobedience movement against the coup.

At the same time, it could also disrupt military reinforcements in Kachin, where ethnic guerrillas have been fighting the central government. The prospect of sabotage has been openly discussed by some protesters, who warn they could blow up a pipeline supplying natural gas to China, seen as the junta's main supporter. In Washington on Friday, the Biden administration announced it is offering temporary legal residency to people from Myanmar, citing the coup and deadly force against civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation h...

Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to s...

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21 -newspaper

Japans government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over COVID-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting w...

Yuvraj trends after hitting four successive sixes in 22-ball 52

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh started trending early on Sunday morning following his four successive sixes during a Road Safety World Series T20 here, rising again nearly two years after walking into international sunset.The iconic Sachin Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021