Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

CAL1 WB-MAMATA-NANDIGRAM DIVAS Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight ''anti-Bengal forces'' in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

DES1 AVI-UDAN ROUTES Govt invites bids for over 390 air routes under fresh UDAN bidding round New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has invited bids for around 392 routes under the regional air connectivity scheme as part of continuing efforts to improve domestic connectivity as well as make flying more affordable.

MDS1 AP-MISHAP-FARM WORKERS 6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident Amaravati: Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD1 SC-WRONGFUL PROSECUTION BJP leader moves SC, seeks strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases New Delhi: A BJP leader has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for framing guidelines to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases and for compensating victims of such wrongful prosecutions.

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves -FT

Panasonic Corps outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla Inc by making batteries more compatible with electric vehicles from other global carmakers, the Financial Times reporte...

Bengal polls: TMC postpones manifesto release for third time

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment.West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Ba...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran - lawyer

The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Irans Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website, hoping she would be acquitted from the charge of propaganda again...

2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

More than 2,000 flights have been cancelled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches 46-61 cm...
