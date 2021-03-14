Following are the top stories at 12:30 PM: NATION: DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days New Delhi: India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data.

CAL1 WB-MAMATA-NANDIGRAM DIVAS Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight ''anti-Bengal forces'' in the constituency as a mark of respect to the martyrs.

DES1 AVI-UDAN ROUTES Govt invites bids for over 390 air routes under fresh UDAN bidding round New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has invited bids for around 392 routes under the regional air connectivity scheme as part of continuing efforts to improve domestic connectivity as well as make flying more affordable.

MDS1 AP-MISHAP-FARM WORKERS 6 farm workers killed, 8 hurt in AP hit-and-run accident Amaravati: Six farm workers were killed and eight others injured in a hit-and-run accident near Nuzividu in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh early Sunday.

LEGAL: LGD1 SC-WRONGFUL PROSECUTION BJP leader moves SC, seeks strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases New Delhi: A BJP leader has moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre for framing guidelines to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases and for compensating victims of such wrongful prosecutions.

