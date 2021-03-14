One held for harassing woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 30-year-old woman when she was returning home from a market here, police said on Sunday.

Another accused is at large, they said.

Advertisement

On Saturday evening, the woman was returning home from the market when the two accused, Shubham and Sonu, harassed her in Gandhi Nagar locality under New Mandi police station area, Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kapervan said.

When the woman opposed the accused, they threatened her, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused and Shubham has been arrested, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)