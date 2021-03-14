Three smugglers arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 17 liquor cartons seized

Three people were arrested near a village here for allegedly smuggling liquor from Haryana, police said on Sunday.

A four-wheeler was intercepted for checking near Parasoli village under the Budhana police station limits on Saturday evening, and 17 cartons of liquor were found in it, Circle Officer Viney Gotem said. Three people, Amit, Ashok and Sahil of Haryana, were arrested in this connection, and the liquor was seized, he said.

Three pistols were also seized from their possession, the officer added.

