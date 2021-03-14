Three bodies found in UP's Mirzapur

Three bodies found in UP's MirzapurPTI | Mirzapur | Updated: 14-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 13:33 IST
Three bodies were found in a village here on Sunday morning, police said.
The bodies were found by the residents of Nandupur village bordering Varanasi under Chunar police station area and they informed the police, Station House Officer Gopal Gupta said.
Based on a diary recovered, one of the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar alias Pintu Yadav (aged around 35), a resident of Bihar's Rohtas district. Another deceased is in the age group of 35 to 40, the police said.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
