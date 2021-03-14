Fire at cooperative bank in Mumbai, none hurt

A fire broke out in a cooperative bank in Kurla area of Mumbai on Sunday, but there was no casualty, a fire official said.

The fire brigade received a call at 11.45 am about the blaze in the Janakalyan Sahakari Bank, located in a commercial building at Sakinaka junction, the official from the fire control room here said, adding it was a 'level-1' (minor) blaze.

''It is a ground-plus-two-floor building. The bank is located on the first floor, and there are restaurants on the ground and second floor. As today is Sunday, the bank was closed and no one was present inside it,'' the official said.

Five fire engines and four water jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after some time, he said.

The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, the official said.

Cooling operations are currently underway, he said.

