Left Menu

Naxal killed in blast while planting IED in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:02 IST
Naxal killed in blast while planting IED in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) that he was planting on a road to target security forces exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday on the route of Bechapal-Hurepal villages under Mirtur police station area when rebels from the west Bastar division of Maoists were engaged in planting explosives, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

As per preliminary information, Sunil Padam, a Maoist militia commander, was killed when an IED that he was placing underground near Gaythapara village accidentally got activated, leading to a massive explosion, the official said.

The associates of the deceased abandoned the body and fled from the spot, located over 400 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

After being alerted, a police team searched the area.

The police recovered the rebel's body and sent it for post- mortem, he said.

''Padam, who was active in the Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, was reported to be an expert in planting IEDs,'' the official said.

This is the second incident in the last one month wherein Maoists have fallen prey to their own trap, the police official said.

On February 18, Somji alias Sahdev, a divisional committee member of north Bastar division of Maoists, was killed in an attempt to plant an IED in Kanker district of Bastar division, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PLI scheme incentive rate for medical sector should be revised to 10pc: Transasia

The Centre should increase the rate of incentive under the PLI scheme to 10 per cent from 5 per cent to reduce dependence on import of medical equipment and boost domestic manufacturing of such products, an official of a company involving i...

Need to limit, streamline independent directors' liability: CII to govt

Industry body CII has suggested putting in place safe harbours for independent directors, calling for proceedings against them to be initiated only when there is prima facie evidence of their involvement in a matter.The government recently ...

Always been a dream to work with Salman Khan: Emraan Hashmi

For actor Emraan Hashmi, getting an opportunity to collaborate with superstar Salman Khan on the third installment of Tiger, the action spy franchise is a dream come true. Hashmi has been roped in to play the villain in Tiger 3, which will ...

Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates, criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021