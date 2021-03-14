Antilia security scare: NIA produces Waze before Mumbai court

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday presented police officer Sachin Waze before a court here in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambanis house in Mumbai.

Waze was brought to the court in south Mumbai after being taken to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

Advertisement

The NIA arrested Waze on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, an agency spokesperson said.

Waze was summoned at the agency's Mumbai office at Cumballa Hill in south Mumbai around 11.30 am on Saturday to record his statement.

The spokesperson said Waze was arrested under Sections of IPC and Explosive Substances Act after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)