Over 2,000 take part in run to mark victory in 1971 war

Over 2,000 people including personnel from tri-services, participated in the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Run organized by the Military Station here on Sunday.

The run was the part of commemoration of the 1971 Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Advertisement

Besides 900 tri-services personnel, NCC cadets and officers, and Rotarians, over 1,100 members of the public from various walks of life participated in the run to express their solidarity and pay respect to the brave hearts who laid down their lives.

The run was coordinated and conducted by INS Agrani and NCC under the aegis of Station Headquarters here with Commodore Ashok Rai flagging it off at Race Course, an official release said, adding it culminated at a colorful function at Government Arts College.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)