Left Menu

Woman Cell ACP arrested for demanding sexual favours from rape victim: Raj ACB

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:29 IST
Woman Cell ACP arrested for demanding sexual favours from rape victim: Raj ACB

A Rajasthan Police Service officer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman for acting on her complaints, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Accused Assistant Police Commissioner Kailash Bohra was posted with a special unit of the state police, Crime Against Women, Jaipur, the ACB official said.

ACP Bohra had first demanded money from the woman, who had lodged three complaints, including one of rape, ACB DGP B L Soni said, adding after the woman expressed her inability to give him money, he began demanding sexual favours from her.

The accused forced the victim woman to meet him after office hours, the DGP said, adding the ACP was arrested after the woman's complaint was verified and the officer called the woman to his place on Sunday, a holiday.

The residence and other locations of the accused ACP too are being searched, the DGP said, adding a case has been registered against the officer under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021