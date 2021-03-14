Left Menu

Maha: BJP's Fadnavis, Patil slam Shiv Sena for backing Waze

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:31 IST
Maha: BJP's Fadnavis, Patil slam Shiv Sena for backing Waze

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home was just the beginning of the flow of information about the case.

It also puts a question mark on the Uddhav Thackeray- led Maha Vikas Aghadi government that was shielding Waze, Fadnavis claimed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Waze on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle on Carmichael Road near Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25, an agency spokesperson earlier said.

''If somebody from the police force works in this manner, then how will law and order be maintained? Waze was sheltered by the state government. Now the NIA has proof and has arrested him. This is just the beginning and more information will come out as the investigation progresses,'' the former Maharashtra CM told reporters.

Fadnavis said Waze was under suspension since 2004 due to a Bombay High Court order.

''But when I was chief minister and held the home department, my Shiv Sena colleagues wanted Waze to be reinstated. I took the advice of the advocate general who said it was not proper to revoke the suspension. Last year, the MVA government reinstated Waze citing the lack of police officials amid the COVID-19 outbreak,'' he said.

Fadnavis said Waze was posted in Crime Intelligence Unit, a sensitive and important arm of the Crime Branch, that too by giving him charge after transferring the inspector level official heading it.

He was handling every case in the CIU despite being just an assistant police inspector (API) because he was confident he had the backing of the ruling Shiv Sena, Fadnavis alleged.

''He is now accused of staging an incident of which he was named the investigating officer,'' the former CM said.

He rubbished talk of the involvement of the NIA, a Central agency, in the probe lowering the morale of Maharashtra police, and asked if the morale of the police was getting boosted due to the presence of personnel like Waze.

Reacting to some leaders accusing him of getting sensitive information about the case before hand, Fadnavis said, as Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, it was his duty to highlight wrongdoing.

Meanwhile Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Waze had done irreparable damage to the image of the state.

''It is shameful that a police officer defended by the state chief minister till yesterday has been arrested by the NIA in a terror conspiracy case. The Shiv Sena was supporting a person who wanted to harm industrialists and destroy peace,'' he said.

Patil said there were several answers people wanted to know about the incident involving the explosives-laden vehicle as well as the death of its owner Mansukh Hiran.

''People want to know why Waze was supported to the hilt and who are the leaders, MLAs, ministers and police officials who knew about the entire episode but chose to remain silent,'' Patil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021