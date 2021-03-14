UK says Iran acting unacceptably over second case against British-Iranian aid worker

UK says Iran acting unacceptably over second case against British-Iranian aid workerReuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:54 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said it was unacceptable that Iran was pursuing a second case against British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
"It is unacceptable that Iran has chosen to continue the second case against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe," Raab said in a statement.
"She has been put through a cruel and disgraceful ordeal by the calculating behavior of the Iranian government. This must end."
