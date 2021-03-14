Three siblings cheat Thane man of Rs 65 lakh in gold coin sale

Three siblings were booked for cheating a man in Thane to the tune of Rs 65 lakh in the sale of gold coins, police said on Sunday.

The victim owns a software development firm and met one of the accused during a boat ride from Alibag on February 27, said a Kapurbawdi police station official.

''The accused told him he had gold coins to sell. After getting convinced about the purity of the gold, the victim expressed a desire to buy 10 kilograms of such coins. He paid the trio Rs 65 lakh and the bag which was handed over to him contained coins made of cheap metal polished to look like gold,'' he said.

No arrest has been made in the case, he added.

