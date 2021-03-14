Left Menu

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:05 IST
Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM15 MH-COURT-NIA-LD WAZE Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25 Mumbai: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

BOM5 MH-AMBANI-NIA-VEHICLE Probe into Ambani security scare: NIA seizes Innova car Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of a vehicle laden with explosives from outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, on Sunday seized a white Innova car, a police official said.

BOM6 MH-NIA-WAZE-RAUT NIA taking over SUV case amounts to demoralising Mumbai Police: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the NIA taking over the probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here amounted to demoralising the Mumbai Police and creating instability in Maharashtra.

BOM11 MH-POLLS-PAWAR Barring Assam, BJP will lose polls in 4 other states: Pawar Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that barring Assam, the BJP will face defeat in four other poll-bound states and the election trend in the five states will give a new direction to the country.

BOM2 MH-TIGRESS-DEATH Tigress Avni's offspring dies 8 days after release into wild Nagpur: A female offspring of tigress Avni, who was shot dead in 2018 after being declared man-eater, has died during treatment of injuries following an internecine fight at a forest here in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

BOM9 GJ-VIRUS-SCHOOLS Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19 Surat: Two primary schools and a college in Gujarat's Surat city have been shut for two weeks after 20 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

BES3 CG-COVAXIN-MINISTER C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its 'clinical trial mode' tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.

BES5 MH-WAZE-BJP-REAX Maha: BJP's Fadnavis, Patil slam Shiv Sena for backing Waze Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home was just the beginning of the flow of information about the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only option was to rectify mistakes and comeback stronger: Prithvi Shaw

He had no option but to go back to drawing board, rectify his mistakes and come back stronger like never before which Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw did with aplomb after being dropped from the Indian team.The former India U-19 captain after a...

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friends place last...

CPI announces candidates for 6 seats

Chennai, Mar 14 PTI The Communist Party of India CPI on Sunday announced its list of candidates for six seats it is contesting in alliance with the DMK for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election next month.The CPI has fielded veteran leader Marim...

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021