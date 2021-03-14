Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM15 MH-COURT-NIA-LD WAZE Antilia scare: Sachin Waze remanded to NIA custody till Mar 25 Mumbai: Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, was on Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

BOM5 MH-AMBANI-NIA-VEHICLE Probe into Ambani security scare: NIA seizes Innova car Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the recovery of a vehicle laden with explosives from outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, on Sunday seized a white Innova car, a police official said.

BOM6 MH-NIA-WAZE-RAUT NIA taking over SUV case amounts to demoralising Mumbai Police: Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday alleged that the NIA taking over the probe into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here amounted to demoralising the Mumbai Police and creating instability in Maharashtra.

BOM11 MH-POLLS-PAWAR Barring Assam, BJP will lose polls in 4 other states: Pawar Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that barring Assam, the BJP will face defeat in four other poll-bound states and the election trend in the five states will give a new direction to the country.

BOM2 MH-TIGRESS-DEATH Tigress Avni's offspring dies 8 days after release into wild Nagpur: A female offspring of tigress Avni, who was shot dead in 2018 after being declared man-eater, has died during treatment of injuries following an internecine fight at a forest here in Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday.

BOM9 GJ-VIRUS-SCHOOLS Surat college, 2 schools shut as 20 students contract COVID-19 Surat: Two primary schools and a college in Gujarat's Surat city have been shut for two weeks after 20 students there tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

BES3 CG-COVAXIN-MINISTER C'garh govt plans to allow use of Covaxin in state: Minister Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government is considering allowing the use of Covaxin, a vaccine against COVID-19, in the state after the Centre dropped its 'clinical trial mode' tag, state Health Minister T S Singh Deo said on Sunday.

BES5 MH-WAZE-BJP-REAX Maha: BJP's Fadnavis, Patil slam Shiv Sena for backing Waze Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the arrest of assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection with the explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home was just the beginning of the flow of information about the case.

