Maha: Man kills uncle, stabs cousin on property dispute, held

A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his uncle to death and attacked his cousin at Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday over a property dispute, following which he was arrested, police said.The deceased was identified as Narayan Thange 52 and the accused as Harshal Thange, they said.There was a dispute among the victim and his two siblings over a shop.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:18 IST
Maha: Man kills uncle, stabs cousin on property dispute, held

A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed his uncle to death and attacked his cousin at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday over a property dispute, following which he was arrested, police said.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Thange (52) and the accused as Harshal Thange, they said.

''There was a dispute among the victim and his two siblings over a shop. Narayan had filed a suit in a court at Kalyan over its ownership. However, the accused wanted the shop for themselves, due to which there were differences in the family,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police Kalyan A M Powar said.

''Around 5.30 am on Sunday, Harshal entered the house of his paternal uncle and stabbed him to death. He also attacked his cousin, who came to the rescue of his father,'' he said.

An offence was registered against him under IPC section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) at Mahatma Phule Police station in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

