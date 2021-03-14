Left Menu

8 injured in bomb blast in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:23 IST
Representative image

At least eight persons were injured on Sunday when a ''pressure cooker bomb'' exploded at a crowded government office in Siraha district's Lahan in south-eastern Nepal, according to media reports.

The pressure cooker bomb exploded on the first floor of the Land Revenue Office at 12.40 pm, Assistant Chief District Officer Krishna Kumar Niraula was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

Eight employees - five men and three women - of the land revenue department were injured in the blast, the paper said.

''Three of the critically injured are undergoing treatment at Saptarishi Hospital, Lahan while the others are admitted at Lahan Hospital,'' said DSP Tapan Dahal.

Meanwhile, police said that they have recovered pamphlets published by the Janatantrik Tarai Mukti Morcha (Revolutionary), an armed outfit led by Jaya Krishna Goit, from the blast site, My Republica newspaper reported.

According to police, several pieces of pamphlets were found from the blast site but it is hard to read what is written on them.

''We can, however, see the signature of Jaya Krishna Goit,'' a police officer said.

Police has been investigating the case.

The Janatantrik Terai Mukti Morcha is a group agitating for greater political and economic rights for the people of the Terai plains bordering India.

