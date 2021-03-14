Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:33 IST
Morigaon DC, ADC replaced in Assam following EC orders

The Assam government has replaced Morigaon deputy commissioner Leena Das and additional deputy commissioner Debajani Choudhury with immediate effect on the recommendations of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to an order by the Personnel Department on Saturday, Home Secretary Seema Rekha Bhuyan has been appointed as the new Morigaon deputy commissioner.

Skill Employment and Entrepreneurship department secretary Hanif Noorani has been transferred as the additional deputy commissioner of Morigaon.

The order did not mention the reason for the sudden transfer of the two senior bureaucrats by the ECI.

In a separate order, another senior Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Dipsikha Dey has been suspended, as per the poll panel's recommendation, for insubordination and negligence of duty.

In a separate case, Margherita circle officer Moonsoon Barkakati has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly getting an OBC certificate ''through unfair means''.

Elaborating the reason for the action against Dey, the order dated March 12 said that the senior officer, who was serving as chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad in Cachar, was transferred to Sonitpur as the district development commissioner.

Accordingly, Dey handed over the charge as Cachar was her home district, but immediately applied for medical leave to ''escape the task of joining at the new place and also did not inform the Personnel Department on time as to why she did not join.

''When contacted over phone, she informed to have proceeded on leave knowing fully well the importance of key officers in the districts due to election,'' the order stated.

When the matter was referred to the ECI, the apex poll body approved the proposal for disciplinary action against Dey.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

