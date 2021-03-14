Left Menu

Army hands over to CBI probe on alleged irregularities in officers' selection in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:46 IST
The Army has handed over to the CBI a probe into alleged irregularities in a test held in Punjab for selection of officers, official sources said on Sunday.

The Army was conducting internal investigation into the alleged malpractices in the test in one of the centres in Punjab, they said.

The Service Selection Board test was being conducted by Service Selection Centres in Punjab sometime back, the sources said.

The probe by the Army was initiated based on inputs by its military intelligence wing and other complaints.

''The probe has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation as multiple agencies, including several civilian ones, are involved in the entire process,'' said a source.

The Army had launched a probe into the alleged malpractices after receiving complaints about them.

''The Army does not tolerate any irregularities or corruption. So, a CBI probe has been ordered into the case,'' the source said.

