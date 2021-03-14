Left Menu

Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report

PTI | London | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:48 IST
Scotland Yard under fire over vigil policing, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel calls for full report
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@pritipatel)

Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions in policing a vigil in south London where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was later found murdered.

The murder of Sarah Everard, who disappeared on her way back home from a friend's place last week, has sent shockwaves across the UK as a serving Metropolitan Police officer appeared in court charged with her murder this week.

An unofficial gathering in memory of the victim ended up in scuffles with the police and four arrests as the Met Police acted to break up the crowds under the current coronavirus lockdown rules.

"Police must act for people's safety, this is the only responsible thing to do. The pandemic is not over and gatherings of people from right across London and beyond, are still not safe," said Met Police Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball.

"We repeatedly encouraged those who were there to comply with the law and leave. Regrettably, a small minority of people began chanting at officers, pushing and throwing items. After speaking with officers, the vast majority of people quickly left. Four arrests have been made for public order offenses and for breaches of the Health Protection Regulations," she said.

However, scenes of clashes between people gathered at the vigil and police officers on Saturday evening were shared widely across social media and resulted in outrage from different quarters, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan ''urgently seeking an explanation'' from Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

"Some of the footage circulating online from the vigil in Clapham is upsetting. I have asked the Metropolitan Police for a full report on what happened," said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"My thoughts remain with Sarah's family and friends at this terrible time," said the minister, who had earlier launched a major survey on "Violence Against Women and Girls" in the wake of the incident to gather public feedback on further legal provisions necessary to make the country's streets safer for women and girls.

An officially planned "Reclaim These Streets" vigil in memory of Sarah Everard at Clapham Common in south London had been canceled after a court ruled against it due to the coronavirus restrictions in place on large gatherings. However, an outpouring of emotions saw hundreds gather at the park to pay floral tributes, including Kate Middleton – the Duchess of Cambridge, on Saturday.

"The Duchess wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family. She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married," a Kensington Palace source told 'The Daily Telegraph'.

Jamie Klingler, from Reclaim These Streets, said it was ''deeply saddened and angered'' by the police's actions and criticized officers for ''physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence''.

The Met Police has said that a review will be carried out to see if ''lessons can be learned''.

People had been encouraged to light a candle on their doorstep in memory of the victim and among those who took part in the doorstep vigil were UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiance, Carrie Symonds, who lit a candle and placed it in front of No. 10 Downing Street in London.

Johnson tweeted that he was ''thinking of her family and friends'', adding: ''I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe''.

Earlier on Saturday, Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with Everard's kidnap and murder and has been remanded in custody.

Everard disappeared when walking home to Brixton from Clapham in south London on March 3 and her body was found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, around 100 km from London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...

Adopt electric vehicles, use CSR funds to set up charging stations in Delhi: Gahlot to corporates

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday appealed to corporate organisations to adopt electric vehicles in their fleets and use CSR funds for setting up charging stations in the city under the governments ambitious ongoing Switch Delhi c...

Odisha Police seizes huge quantity of explosive materials

Odisha Police on Sunday seized a huge quantity of explosive materials from Mukundapur village in Jajpur district during a raid, an officer said.The explosive materials was illegally stored in a house owned by Susanta Kumar Behera of the vil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021