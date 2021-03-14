Left Menu

Over 300 protests organised in Lutyens' Delhi between Mar 22 to Dec 31 last year

A total of 303 protests were organised by various groups and organisations in Lutyens Delhi between March 22 and December 31 last year, police said on Sunday. In October last year, resident doctors of a few hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body agitating over their pending salaries, also held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar to press their demands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 17:54 IST
Over 300 protests organised in Lutyens' Delhi between Mar 22 to Dec 31 last year

A total of 303 protests were organised by various groups and organisations in Lutyens' Delhi between March 22 and December 31 last year, police said on Sunday. According to a senior police officer, 255 demonstrations, 32 dharnas, 13 marches and three strikes took place last year after the government started easing lockdown restrictions. Police said the data, which is from March 22, 2020 till December 31, 2020, has around 284 days and according to it, approximately over one protest was held everyday. According to the police, some of the demonstrations which took place last year include, a protest in August, when members of Central Trade Unions had gathered for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar here in violation of Unlock-3 guidelines after the Delhi Police had registered a case against ASHA workers.

In September, members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) gathered near the Pakistan High Commission to protest the alleged abduction of a Sikh girl in the neighbouring country. The protest was held after a 22-year-old Sikh girl went missing in Pakistan's Punjab province. October 2, civil society activists, students, women and members of various political outfits had gathered at Jantar Mantar here to demand justice for the Hathras gangrape and murder victim. Bollywood celebrity and political party leaders had also attended the protest. The body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, after she was gang-raped, was cremated in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. In October last year, resident doctors of a few hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body agitating over their pending salaries, also held a joint protest at Jantar Mantar to press their demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London police face backlash after dragging mourners from vigil for murdered woman

London police faced a backlash from the public and politicians on Sunday for their heavy-handed tactics in breaking up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.The disappearance of Sarah Everard, 33, as she wa...

Mining labourer bludgeoned to death by husband in Raj

A woman mining labourer was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her drunk husband in Bundi district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The couple belonged to Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.According to police, Kailash Bheel 42, who was in an...

3 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, tally 25,667

Noida, Mar 14 PTI Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday that pushed the districts infection tally to 25,667, official data showed. The active cases in the district remained at 84, same as the previ...

Survivors struggle as scientists race to solve COVID mystery

There was no reason to celebrate on Rachel Van Lears anniversary. The same day a global pandemic was declared, she developed symptoms of COVID-19. A year later, shes still waiting for them to disappear. And for experts to come up with some ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021